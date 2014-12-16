BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
Dec 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Spanish oil major Repsol is close to buying Canada's fifth-largest independent petroleum producer, Talisman Energy, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
* The parent of Canada's Porter Airlines is nearing the sale of a passenger terminal it operates at Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport, according to three sources familiar with the process.
* Puerto Rico's electric power authority, PREPA, is expected to ask bondholders to extend a forbearance agreement to give it more time to turn around its struggling operations, according to two people familiar with negotiations.
* InterContinental Hotels Group Plc has agreed to buy Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants for $430 million in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1BNmbLu)
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
