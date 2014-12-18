(Adds Intercontinental Exchange and Spectrum Equity)
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc is proposing a
trade-off between exchanges and brokers that would include
cutting fees for trading stocks, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz agreed to buy a 10
percent stake in Carrefour SA's Brazilian unit, a
source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday,
potentially strengthening its ability to take on the supermarket
chain Diniz's father founded.
* Tech-focused private-equity firm Spectrum Equity is
acquiring control of ExactBid, a private company that makes
software for the commercial real estate sector, according to
sources close to the matter.
* Veracode, a cyber security company that helps companies
protect Internet applications from hackers, has selected
underwriters to lead a potential initial public offering that
could value it between $600 million and $800 million, according
to people close to the matter.
* Anglo American Platinum has received a 4.5
billion South African Rand ($385 million) offer for its 49
percent stake in the Bokoni mine in northeast South Africa, a
source said on Wednesday.
* Dublin-based Shire Plc, whose proposed sale to
AbbVie Inc fell apart in October, is considering an
offer for U.S-based drug developer NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc
, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* In a deal that could mark a first for an Indian
conglomerate, Mahindra Partners, the emerging business arm of
the diversified conglomerate Mahindra Group, is in talks to
acquire online portal BabyOye, the Economic Times reported
citing multiple sources privy to the negotiations. (bit.ly/1wjmMo1)
