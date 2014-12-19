(Adds SpiceJet and Reverse Logistics)
* A former part-owner of India's SpiceJet Ltd is
leading a 12 billion rupees ($190.5 million) bailout plan to
rescue the budget carrier from collapsing, two Indian newspapers
reported on Friday.
* Indian refurbished goods retailer Reverse Logistics Corps,
which operates under the brand name GreenDust, is in talks with
Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd for
providing services around management of returned goods and
re-selling of refurbished items that are sold through
AliExpress.com, the Economic Times reported, citing multiple
sources close to the development. (bit.ly/1GXltfx)
* A major capital markets creditor of bankrupt San
Bernardino, California, will oppose any exit plan that is more
favorable to Calpers, California's public pension fund, a source
familiar with the creditor's strategy said on Thursday.
* China's Fosun International plans to raise its
offer for Club Mediterranee on Friday to outbid
Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, a source with knowledge of the
matter said.
* Private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC
is exploring a sale of TRAC Intermodal LLC, a logistics
equipment leasing company that could be valued at more than $1.7
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Hedge fund Paulson & Co has taken a stake in specialty
pharmaceuticals company Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd as
the company recovers from inventory issues and the departure of
its chief financial officer, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* Clothing manufacturer American Apparel Inc has
been approached by private equity firm Irving Place Capital for
a possible takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
sources.
* Online marketplace Snapdeal.com is seeking to acquire a
significant stake in a logistics company or form a joint venture
with one to overcome the delivery challenges in India's fast
growing e-commerce market, the Economic Times reported citing
two people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1GXg5sR)
* Yum Restaurants India is in talks with private equity firm
Samara Capital Partners to sell the company-owned KFC restaurant
chain business in West India, the Economic Times reported citing
a person aware of the discussions. (bit.ly/1GXgtrs)
