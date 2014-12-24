Dec 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Meredith Whitney's hedge fund is being sued by its biggest investor, a fund connected to billionaire Michael Platt's BlueCrest Capital Management, as demands to recoup money spill into court, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the dispute. (bloom.bg/1t9FT4w)

* Ajay Singh, a co-founder of SpiceJet Ltd who sold his stake in the airline in 2010, has started negotiations with billionaire Kalanithi Maran's representatives to buy out his entire 58 percent stake in the cash-strapped airline, Mint reported, citing two persons close to the development. (bit.ly/1EaHRpU)

* The Japanese government plans to sell part of its stake in Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd and its banking and insurance units in a public offering in September, two sources with knowledge of the plan said.

* Germany's HeidelbergCement AG is negotiating to sell Hanson Building Products Ltd (IPO-HNBP.N), a maker of concrete and clay building products, to private equity firm Lone Star Funds, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Sony Corp is considering a sale of its Sony/ATV Music Publishing unit, which owns the rights to most of the Beatles' songs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the company's leaked internal emails.

* Coca-Cola Co plans to cut 1,000-2,000 jobs globally in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

