Dec 26

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is nearing a settlement with regulators over their investigation of how the company graded real-estate bonds, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Indian carrier SpiceJet Ltd's search for investors may be reaching a conclusion with a plan likely to be submitted to the civil aviation ministry on Friday, said government officials, the Economic Times reported on Friday. (bit.ly/1B8nkMY)

* Fuji Heavy Industries, the maker of Subaru brand cars and SUVs, has scrapped a plan to shift production of the new XV Crosstrek to its U.S. plant and will instead make the SUV in Japan, a source familiar with the company's production plans said.

