* U.S. investigators believe that North Korea likely hired hackers from outside the country to help with last month's massive cyberattack against Sony Pictures, an official close to the investigation said on Monday.

* U.S. helicopter producer Sikorsky Aircraft Corp has submitted an offer in a $3 billion tender for utility helicopters for the Polish armed forces, sources familiar with the process said on Monday.

* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is considering making a bid for Portuguese lender Novo Banco SA, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo SA, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* British broadband provider TalkTalk is in negotiations to buy grocer Tesco's loss-making video-streaming service Blinkbox to bolster its TV business, the Financial Times said on Monday.

