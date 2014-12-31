Dec 31 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is considering making a bid for Portuguese lender Novo Banco SA, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo SA (BES), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Italy's Benetton family is ready to halve its 50 percent stake in World Duty Free to make the travel retailer more attractive to a potential partner in the industry, two sources close to the matter said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)