* Oaktree Capital Management and other lenders are a few weeks from a deal to grab control of Altegrity from private equity powerhouse Providence Equity Partners, only six months after Providence had refinanced the company's $1.75 billion in loans, the New York Post reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1vryw2B)

* Italy's Benetton family is ready to halve its 50 percent stake in World Duty Free to make the travel retailer more attractive to a potential partner in the industry, two sources close to the matter said.

