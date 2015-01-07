Jan 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Driven Brands Inc, the owner of franchised U.S. automotive
repair chains including Maaco and Meineke Car Care, is exploring
a sale that could value it at more than $600 million, according
to several people familiar with the matter.
* Lloyds Banking Group wants Britain's financial
regulator to grant it a waiver from new rules requiring banks to
have separate boards of directors for their retail and
investment operations, sources said.
* India's AGS Transact Technologies, partly owned by U.S.
private equity firm TPG Capital, is set to file an
application for an initial public offering to raise up to $200
million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
* Malaysian state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd
missed the repayment of a 2 billion ringgit ($563
million) bridge loan that was due end-December, two people close
to the matter said on Tuesday.
* Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras aims to write off
all of an expected multi-billion-dollar loss stemming from a
corruption scandal when it releases unaudited third-quarter
results this month, a source with direct knowledge of the
company's thinking told Reuters.
* Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, India's
seventh largest fund house in terms of assets, might acquire the
Indian operations of Deutsche Mutual Fund. Both
parties are in an advanced stage of the due-diligence process,
Business Standard reported, citing sources familiar with the
matter. (bit.ly/1BFZAzJ)
($1 = 3.5830 ringgit)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)