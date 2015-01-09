(Repeats with no changes to text)
Jan 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Hedge fund Bramshott Capital, led by former Moore Capital
portfolio manager Paul Findley, is shutting down, four sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
* Dubai International Capital (DIC) is launching the sale of
German alumina products maker Almatis as the fund seeks to
reduce its liabilities in the wake of a debt restructuring,
three people familiar with the deal said.
* Buyout group Cinven has mandated Rothschild to
explore options including a sale or stock market listing of its
German truck and trailer parts maker Jost Group, two people
familiar with the deal said.
* Limitless, a Dubai government-related real estate
developer, has asked for a three-month extension to talks with
creditors after failing to secure a new restructuring deal on
its $1.2 billion debt pile, four banking sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
* Several private equity firms have made preliminary bids
for German frozen cake company Coppenrath & Wiese in a deal that
could be worth around 400 million euros ($470 million),
according to two people familiar with the transaction.
* Banco Santander has found buyers for 7.5 billion
euros ($8.9 billion) of new shares within the 6.18-6.50 euro a
share price range it has set for the sale, a person familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
* Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sporting
retailer, is planning to close up to a third of its loss-making
USC fashion stores, an industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
* Apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc has hired
restructuring lawyers to help it with a potential bankruptcy
filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Herbalife Ltd investor Bill Stiritz, the company's
fourth-largest holder, is keeping his stake following a decline
that has erased more than half its value over the past year,
Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
(bloom.bg/1Kq3xyR)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
($1 = 0.8472 euros)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)