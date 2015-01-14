Jan 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Indian staffing firms Ikya Human Capital Solutions and TeamLease Services are looking to raise as much as $350 million in two separate stock market listings in the first half of 2015, sources told Reuters.

* Citigroup has received 10 bids for its consumer banking business in Egypt, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, with banks from the United Arab Emirates prominent among potential purchasers.

* British buyout group Terra Firma is launching the sale of German motorway service station group Tank & Rast in a potential 2 billion euro ($2.35 billion) deal, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Mindbody, a company that makes software to help run fitness and yoga studios, has selected banks for a potential initial public offering that could value it at more than $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Apigee, which develops software to manage Web applications, has selected banks for an initial public offering that could value it at more than $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Etsy Inc, a global marketplace for handmade goods and crafts supplies, is planning an initial public offering that could take place as soon as this quarter, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Former Xstrata Plc Chief Executive Mick Davis is considering a bid for Vale SA's nickel business, Bloomberg reported.

($1 = 0.8494 euros)