* Indian staffing firms Ikya Human Capital Solutions and
TeamLease Services are looking to raise as much as $350 million
in two separate stock market listings in the first half of 2015,
sources told Reuters.
* Citigroup has received 10 bids for its consumer
banking business in Egypt, three sources with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday, with banks from the United Arab Emirates
prominent among potential purchasers.
* British buyout group Terra Firma is launching
the sale of German motorway service station group Tank & Rast in
a potential 2 billion euro ($2.35 billion) deal, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Mindbody, a company that makes software to help run
fitness and yoga studios, has selected banks for a potential
initial public offering that could value it at more than $700
million, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Apigee, which develops software to manage Web
applications, has selected banks for an initial public offering
that could value it at more than $700 million, according to
people familiar with the matter.
* Etsy Inc, a global marketplace for handmade goods and
crafts supplies, is planning an initial public offering that
could take place as soon as this quarter, Bloomberg said, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
* Former Xstrata Plc Chief Executive Mick Davis is
considering a bid for Vale SA's nickel
business, Bloomberg reported.
* U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co LP is seeking to
revive an initial public offering for Singapore-based precision
engineering company MMI International Ltd, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the
situation. (on.wsj.com/1KI3bna)
