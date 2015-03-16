March 16 (Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon, please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking Top New page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page. For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users, please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page, enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)

The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Carmike Cinemas Inc, the fourth-largest U.S. movie theater chain, has hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co to help it explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

* A group comprising KKR & Co, Varde Partners and Deutsche Bank are looking to securitise about A$7 billion ($5.33 billion) of debt they acquired from a unit of GE , three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Bankers running the expected A$3 billion ($2.29 billion) initial public offering of Australian software firm MYOB Ltd, owned by Bain Capital, plan to file a prospectus for the sale by end-March, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans to raise its bid for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd close to $170 per share, a person familiar with matter told Reuters.

* Switzerland's Holcim Ltd has proposed changes to its planned merger with Lafarge SA aimed at saving the deal by modifying the share-exchange ratio and management structure, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing anonymous sources.

* WPP Plc, has submitted a bid for a majority stake in Tesco Plc's Dunnhumby customer data unit, as it expands its data and analytics businesses, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1GIz633)

* Haversham Holdings is in advanced talks to buy British Car Auctions in a deal which is expected to fetch over 1 billion pounds ($1.48 billion), the Finiancial Times reported.(on.ft.com/1Lh5hNU)

* Barrick Gold Corp may put its Chilean copper mine on the block as the Canadian miner tries to meet an ambitious debt reduction target, the Financial Times reported.

