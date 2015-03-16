March 16 (Reuters plans to stop publishing this
* Carmike Cinemas Inc, the fourth-largest U.S.
movie theater chain, has hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase &
Co to help it explore strategic alternatives, including
a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
* A group comprising KKR & Co, Varde Partners and
Deutsche Bank are looking to securitise about A$7
billion ($5.33 billion) of debt they acquired from a unit of GE
, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
* Bankers running the expected A$3 billion ($2.29 billion)
initial public offering of Australian software firm MYOB Ltd,
owned by Bain Capital, plan to file a prospectus for the sale by
end-March, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans
to raise its bid for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd close to
$170 per share, a person familiar with matter told Reuters.
* Switzerland's Holcim Ltd has proposed changes to
its planned merger with Lafarge SA aimed at saving the
deal by modifying the share-exchange ratio and management
structure, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing anonymous
sources.
* WPP Plc, has submitted a bid for a majority stake
in Tesco Plc's Dunnhumby customer data unit, as it
expands its data and analytics businesses, Bloomberg reported,
citing a source familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1GIz633)
* Haversham Holdings is in advanced talks to buy
British Car Auctions in a deal which is expected to fetch over 1
billion pounds ($1.48 billion), the Finiancial Times reported.(on.ft.com/1Lh5hNU)
* Barrick Gold Corp may put its Chilean copper mine
on the block as the Canadian miner tries to meet an ambitious
debt reduction target, the Financial Times reported.
($1 = 0.6775 pounds)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)