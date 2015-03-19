(Repeats with no changes to text) (Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon, please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking Top New page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page. For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users, please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page, enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)

March 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Cement makers Holcim and Lafarge, seeking to save their merger deal, are discussing a new leadership for the combined group which would give Lafarge's boss Bruno Lafont a lesser role, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Japan's loss-making electronics firm Sharp Corp plans to cut around 6,000 jobs, over 10 percent of its workforce, in a global restructuring that will cost over 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion), a person familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

* Spanish oil major Repsol has set the size of its hybrid bond issue at 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion), comprising two tranches of 1 billion euros each, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

* A unit of investment manager Neuberger Berman bought a 20 percent stake in hedge-fund firm Jana Partners LLC, valuing the New York-based firm at roughly $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1B1v15E)

* Solar-energy company Sunrun Inc is powering up for a potential initial public offering later this year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1BRCYxY)

* Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp has offered to sell its stake in Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (MCF) to Zuari Group as it no longer sees merit in pursuing the battle for control of MCF, the Business Standard reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1Ex2hpZ)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)