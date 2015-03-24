(Updates to add Aetos Capital) (Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon, please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking Top New page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page. For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users, please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page, enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)

March 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Sterigenics International LLC in a deal that values the U.S. provider of contract sterilization services at more than $2 billion, including debt, a source familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

* U.S.-based property investment fund Aetos Capital Real Estate is preparing to sell Simplex Investment Advisors, a Japanese real estate asset management firm, seeking as much as 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion), people with knowledge of the deal said.

* Qatar Investment Authority and Swiss travel retailer Dufry are teaming up to bid for Italian travel retailer World Duty Free (WDF), which belongs to the Benetton family, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* Nexen Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd, is closing its crude oil trading division following a round of job cuts announced last week, four market sources said on Monday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)