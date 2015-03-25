(Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon, please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking Top New page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page. For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users, please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page, enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)

March 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Kraft Foods Group Inc, the supplier of Velveeta cheese and Oscar Mayer meats, is in talks to be acquired by Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Non-bank lender Pepper Australia Pty Ltd is exploring an IPO that could value the company at A$1 billion ($800 million) and has hired Macquarie Group Ltd and Goldman Sachs as financial advisors, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

* Books are covered for the stock market listing of UK bank Shawbrook IPO-SHAW.L, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the bank seeks to raise 90 million pounds ($134.3 million) on the London Stock Exchange.

* Poland's four top energy utilities, PGE, Tauron , Enea, and Energa, as well as private equity firm EQT are among shortlisted bidders for the utility arm of Polish railways, market sources told Reuters.

* Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP has reached a deal to acquire Great Wolf Resorts Inc, the largest U.S. operator of indoor water parks, for $1.35 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)