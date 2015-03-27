(Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon, please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page. For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users, please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page, enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)

March 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Italy's Saipem is close to signing a joint venture with a big local partner in Nigeria just days after clinching a similar deal in China with PetroChina as the oil contractor seeks access to new markets.

* Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) is set to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's international private banking arm Coutts international, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

* Builders FirstSource Inc, a U.S. supplier of residential building products, is in discussions to acquire peer ProBuild Holdings Inc for approximately $1.5 billion, including debt, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Private-equity firm Platinum Equity LLC is in advanced talks to buy PrimeSource Building Products Inc, the largest distributor of screws and nails in the United States, from Itochu Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano is working with JP Morgan to review merger options for the Milan-based cooperative lender, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Surgery Partners LLC is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) in the summer that could value the private equity-owned surgical center manager at about $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Germany's Evonik has been evaluating Clariant and other speciality chemicals companies for a potential takeover bid, sources told Reuters, adding that it had yet to decide how to proceed.

* Dutch lingerie firm Hunkemoller, owned by European private equity firm PAI, is eyeing a sale or stock market listing, several sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

