(Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For
coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon,
please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking
Top News page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page.
For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users,
please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the
Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page,
enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact
ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)
March 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Italy's Saipem is close to signing a joint
venture with a big local partner in Nigeria just days after
clinching a similar deal in China with PetroChina as
the oil contractor seeks access to new markets.
* Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) is set to
buy Royal Bank of Scotland's international private
banking arm Coutts international, a source familiar with the
deal told Reuters on Thursday.
* Builders FirstSource Inc, a U.S. supplier of
residential building products, is in discussions to acquire peer
ProBuild Holdings Inc for approximately $1.5 billion, including
debt, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Private-equity firm Platinum Equity LLC is in advanced
talks to buy PrimeSource Building Products Inc, the largest
distributor of screws and nails in the United States, from
Itochu Corp, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano is working
with JP Morgan to review merger options for the
Milan-based cooperative lender, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
* Surgery Partners LLC is preparing for an initial public
offering (IPO) in the summer that could value the private
equity-owned surgical center manager at about $2 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Germany's Evonik has been evaluating Clariant
and other speciality chemicals companies for a
potential takeover bid, sources told Reuters, adding that it had
yet to decide how to proceed.
* Dutch lingerie firm Hunkemoller, owned by European private
equity firm PAI, is eyeing a sale or stock market listing,
several sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)