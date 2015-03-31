(Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For
March 31 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* U.S. cable T.V. operator Cablevision Systems Corp
is planning to make an offer for the New York Daily News as
early as this week, valuing the troubled tabloid at just $1,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc
will seek to strengthen screening measures for companies looking
to go public, including requiring firms to provide the basis of
earnings projections at the time of the initial public offering
(IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings
Ltd said it would not report its 2014 results as
scheduled on Tuesday as it needed more time to assess its cash
flow.
* Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest private
equity investor in real estate, has almost finished raising its
next flagship global real estate fund, amassing $15.8 billion, a
person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)