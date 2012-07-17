July 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is building an in-house
bank to lend money to wealthy people and companies, in a
significant shift that underlines the harsh business climate
facing Wall Street since the financial crisis, the Wall Street
Journal reported. link.reuters.com/suq49s
* Richard Branson is considering joining a bid for Virgin
Records, the business with which his Virgin Group began, if
Universal Music sells the EMI-owned label to secure regulatory
approval for its 1.2 billion pound($1.87 billion)takeover of the
British music group, the Financial Times reported. link.reuters.com/puq49s
* Reliance Industries Ltd is in talks to sell its
Iraqi assets to Chevron Corp at a valuation of close to
$200 million, reported the DNA. link.reuters.com/kaq49s
* UK publishing and media company Pearson Plc and a
few private equity firms have approached Manipal Global to buy
stake in the education services company, at least two sources
directly involved with the development said, according to the
Times of India. link.reuters.com/haq49s
* Standard Chartered Bank has sold about 9 billion-10
billion rupees ($162.8 million-$180.9 million) worth distressed
assets to Mumbai-based International Asset Reconstruction
Company (IARC), in an all-cash deal, the Business Standard
reported. link.reuters.com/gaq49s
* India's Adani Group is in talks with
Mozambique-based NCondezi Coal Co Ltd to acquire a
minority stake in its coal assets. The deal is expected to be in
the range of $350-400 million, reported Business Standard. link.reuters.com/caq49s
* Infosys BPO is actively scouting for buyouts to
double its annual revenues to $1 billion, reported the Economic
Times. link.reuters.com/zyp49s
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)
($1 = 55.2750 Indian rupees)
($1 = 0.6403 British pounds)