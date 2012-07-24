July 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Stockbrokers Singer Capital Markets and N+1 Brewin are set
to merge, in a further example of consolidation in the sector,
the Financial Times reported. link.reuters.com/cav59s
* Alibaba Group, China's largest ecommerce company by
revenue, announced an internal restructuring on Monday as the
group seeks to refocus management control in the hands of
founder Jack Ma, the Financial Times reported. link.reuters.com/vyt59s
