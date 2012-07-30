July 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Aviva Plc, Britain's second largest insurance
group, has received a number of unsolicited approaches from
financial and private equity buyers for a U.S. unit estimated to
be worth some 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion), the Sunday
Telegraph reported.
* UK turnaround group Endless is the last remaining bidder
to take control of Yum Brands Inc's chain Pizza Hut
after rivals including Luke Johnson's Risk Capital Partners
dropped out, reported the Sunday Times.
* Jigsaw, the fashion chain that once employed Kate
Middleton, will close its younger Kew label by the end of the
summer after racking up a 10 million pounds ($15.71 million)
loss last year, the Telegraph reported. link.reuters.com/zav69s
($1 = 0.6364 British pounds)
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
