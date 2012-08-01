Aug 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Cellphone tower operator Crown Castle International Corp
has emerged as the lead bidder for the wireless
broadcast towers that T-Mobile USA is trying to sell, according
to a Wall Street Journal report.
* A private equity consortium is aiming to scoop-up
lab-testing company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
in a huge leveraged buyout and take it private,
Mergermarket reported, quoting sources familiar with the
situation.
(Compiled by Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)