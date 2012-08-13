Aug 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American
Airlines will decide within weeks whether to pursue a merger,
including the "attractive option" of merging with smaller rival
U.S. Airways Group Inc, the Financial Times reported.
* Guggenheim Life, the insurance arm of investment firm
Guggenheim Partners LLC, is in pole position to buy some, or
all, of Aviva USA, valuing the U.S. unit of Britain's No. 2
insurer at 800 million pounds ($1.26 billion), according to the
Sunday Telegraph.
* British budget hotelier Travelodge is expected
to pursue a company voluntary arrangement as it seeks to
rebalance its finances, the Times reported.
* Mehmet Dalman, the chairman of Eurasian Natural Resources
Corp Plc, has hired Amre Youness, who worked on the
original flotation of the mining company, to carry out work on
his plans to split the firm in two, the Sunday Telegraph
reported.
* Finland's national carrier Finnair Oyj, mired
in years of losses, could become a part of a bigger alliance or
entity, its Chief Executive Mika Vehvilainen told daily
Helsingin Sanomat.
* EQT Partners, the Swedish private equity group, has
clinched a closely fought bidding battle to buy IT process
automation company UC4 from the Carlyle Group LP for 220
million euros ($270.9 million), the Financial Times reported
citing people close to the situation.
* As Eastman Kodak Co's patent auction draws to a
close, the bankrupt photography company has only received
lowball bids for the patents that it believes are worth $2.6
billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing unnamed
sources.
* South African financial services provider Sanlam Ltd
is considering a stake of up to 49 percent in Malaysian
insurer Pacific & Orient Bhd's (P&O), The Edge Weekly
reported quoting unidentified sources.
* DLF Ltd, the country's largest real-estate
developers, has sold its 17.5-acre plot at Lower Parel in Mumbai
to Lodha Developers for Rs 2,750 crore, making a profit of over
Rs 2,000 crore over seven years, the Economic Times reported.