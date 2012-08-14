Aug 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd is nearing a deal to buy Oaktree Capital Group LLC's Jackson Square Aviation aircraft-leasing company for more than $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

* Federal regulators are preparing to clear Verizon Wireless's $3.9 billion deal to acquire airwaves from several cable companies including Comcast Corp the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the negotiations, after the companies reached broad agreement to settle antitrust concerns.

* U.S. hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has bought a large stake in Agrium Inc, in a move to pressure the Canadian fertilizer company to cut costs and spin off its farm retail distribution arm, a report said late on Monday. Jana has added to a stake now worth nearly 5 percent of the $15 billion company since June, making it the biggest shareholder of Agrium, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* New York-based hedge fund Tiger Asia Management LLC will return outside capital to investors by the end of the month amid a probe by Hong Kong regulators, Bloomberg News reported, citing a letter to investors.

* German insurers Allianz SE and Munich Re Group AG are interested in buying the German business of Dutch grid operator TenneT Holding BV and stand ready to fund much needed upgrades in power transmission, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

* Japan's Toshiba Corp is likely to sell a 16 percent stake out of its 67 percent holding in its U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse to businesses including a U.S. nuclear-related firm, to put it in a better position to win orders from developing countries, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

* FirstGroup Plc is considering ditching its company name from the West Coast rail franchise and rebranding the operation Horizon Trains, should it win the controversial bid for the London to Scotland service, the Telegraph reported.

* A minority shareholder, Grand Slam Management, of Israel's Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Monday rejected Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's sweetened offer price of $39.5 a share for a buyout, signalling further delay in the Indian company's protracted takeover bid, the Economic Times reported.

* One of the India's premier stock exchanges, Bombay Stock Exchange, has set up a working committee to process its proposed initial public offering (IPO), the Business Line reported.

* Shipping Corp of India Ltd has initiated fresh talks with the country's biggest public sector oil company, Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd to form a joint venture to help the explorer in its offshore oil exploration activities, the Economic Times reported.