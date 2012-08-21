Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Aug. 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Citigroup chief executive Vikram Pandit has rejected the idea of big banks being split up, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
* Micron Technology, which was chosen as an equity investor for failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory, will provide a total of 280 billion yen ($3.5 billion) to Elpida, the Asahi newspaper reported on its website on Tuesday, without citing sources.
* Embattled TV maker Sharp Corp aims to cut 8,000 jobs or 15 percent of its global workforce, including 3,000 from the sale of two TV factories in China and Mexico to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)