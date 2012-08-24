Aug 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Gina Rinehart, Asia's richest woman, failed to cut her
stake in struggling Australian publishing company Fairfax Media
, with investors shunning her offer to sell about 5
percent of the company, media reported on Friday.
* Britain's No. 2 insurer Aviva Plc may cut as many
as 800 jobs at its UK business in a cost-cutting drive, media
reported.
* Supervalu Inc's advisers are asking potential
buyers to bid for the entire business, even as several suitors
have inquired about individual parts of the U.S. grocery
company, Bloomberg News reported.