Sept 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Citigroup Inc is set to start up a finance business for commodity trade to move into a void left by a pullback from the market by major European lenders, according to a report in the Financial Times.
* India's Videocon Industries Ltd, controlled by billionaire Venugopal Dhoot, is seeking $3 billion for its stake in a Mozambique gas field, Bloomberg reported.
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One