Sept 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* China has given the green light to 30 infrastructure projects as it looks to energise a slowing economy, adding to 25 rail projects approved earlier, local media said on Friday.

* India's Videocon Industries Ltd is one of the front runners to buy out Deccan Chargers, an Indian Premier League team owned by Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd, Business Standard reported. link.reuters.com/xaj52t

(Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)