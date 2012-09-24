Sept 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Europe's banks are on track to dispose of 20 billion euro
($25.98 billion) worth of loans backed by offices, shops and
hotels this year as lenders across the continent race to reduce
exposure to the volatile real estate sector ahead of tough
regulatory changes.
* France's AXA is preparing a bid for portfolio
assets that Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI
will have to sell to secure regulatory clearance for
their planned merger, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
* BAE Systems Plc has warned it will walk away from
its proposed 35 billion euro tie-up with EADS if the
deal waters down its special relationship with the Pentagon.