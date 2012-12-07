Dec 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday: * UPS is making progress in its quest to win EU approval for its 5.2 billion euro takeover of TNT Express but still faces a big challenge in convincing Brussels that it has a credible buyer for a swath of assets across eastern Europe, the Financial Times reported. () * BG Group is exploring selling more assets linked to it $20 billion natural gas development in Australia, in yet another move to unlock capital that would help finance its spending commitments, the Financial Times reported. () * Online poker company PokerStars is discussing a deal to buy the Atlantic Club casino from investment firm Colony Capital LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.