Jan 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* BlackRock Inc has won the bidding for Credit Suisse Group AG's European exchange-traded fund business, according to a source familiar with the situation.

* China's insurance regulator is expected to reject HSBC's sale of its $9.4 billion stake in Ping An Insurance to Thai conglomerate CP Group, media reports said.

* Morgan Stanley plans to cut 1,600 jobs in its investment banking unit, roughly 6 percent of staff in that unit, with employees being informed about job losses beginning this week, a person familiar with the matter said.

* The minority owner of Chrysler Group LLC on Wednesday pushed the U.S. automaker to take the first step toward becoming a public company again by demanding that Chrysler register shares with U.S. regulators.

* Nasdaq OMX Group would definitely consider bidding for Euronext, the operator of the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges, if it were put up for sale, Nasdaq's Chief Executive Robert Greifeld said.

* The chief financial officer of BNP Paribas is under investigation by Belgian prosecutors looking into the lead-up to the collapse of Belgian-Dutch bank Fortis in 2008, Belgian business dailies De Tijd and L'Echo reported.