Jan 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* BlackRock Inc has won the bidding for Credit
Suisse Group AG's European exchange-traded fund
business, according to a source familiar with the situation.
* China's insurance regulator is expected to reject HSBC's
sale of its $9.4 billion stake in Ping An Insurance
to Thai conglomerate CP Group, media
reports said.
* Morgan Stanley plans to cut 1,600 jobs in its
investment banking unit, roughly 6 percent of staff in that
unit, with employees being informed about job losses beginning
this week, a person familiar with the matter said.
* The minority owner of Chrysler Group LLC on Wednesday
pushed the U.S. automaker to take the first step toward becoming
a public company again by demanding that Chrysler register
shares with U.S. regulators.
* Nasdaq OMX Group would definitely consider
bidding for Euronext, the operator of the Paris, Amsterdam,
Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges, if it were put up for sale,
Nasdaq's Chief Executive Robert Greifeld said.
* The chief financial officer of BNP Paribas is
under investigation by Belgian prosecutors looking into the
lead-up to the collapse of Belgian-Dutch bank Fortis in 2008,
Belgian business dailies De Tijd and L'Echo reported.