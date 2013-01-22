Jan 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Rio Tinto is evaluating options for its troubled
Mozambique coal business, including partnering with rival mining
companies on rail infrastructure, the Financial Times reported,
citing people close to the situation. ()
* Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of easyJet, has
reignited a dispute with the budget airline's directors over a
plan to buy more planes by threatening to sell down his 37
percent family stake, the Daily Telegraph reported. ()
* Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian master
property developer, is expected to list on the local bourse in
June in a deal set to raise more than $300 million, two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.