Feb 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* U.S. office supply chains Office Depot Inc and
OfficeMax Inc are in advanced discussions for a merger,
a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* The Spanish authorities will take a majority stake of 65
percent in small, unlisted lender BMN after a cash injection and
the conversion of preference shares into capital, a source with
direct knowledge of the operation said on Monday.
* Telco, the holding company which controls Telecom Italia
, is gearing up to write down the value of its 22.45
percent stake in the Italian telecoms company, a source close to
the situation said on Monday.
* Singapore's central bank is expected to scrap its U.S.
dollar-linked interbank lending rate, according to a banker with
knowledge of regulators' reviews into the setting of interest
rates following the Libor rate rigging scandal.
* AllThingsD, the widely-read technology blog run by Kara
Swisher and Walt Mossberg, has begun discussions with owner News
Corp about extending or ending their partnership,
sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
* China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is
favoured to secure a majority stake in troubled U.S. electric
car maker Fisker Automotive, according to two sources familiar
with Fisker's search for a strategic investor or partner.