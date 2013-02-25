Feb 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Deutsche Bank AG co-chief executive Anshu Jain
will likely not be sacked as a result of the investigations into
the bank for manipulating Libor interbank rates, three people
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* Japan's government is likely to nominate Asian Development
Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive
monetary easing, as its next central bank governor, sources told
Reuters.
* The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is planning
to cave in to the demands of the UK's Financial Services
Authority and outline plans to put its American retail arm,
Citizens, on the market next week, the Independent reported.
* Futures exchange CME Group Inc is set for a legal
showdown with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission after its
New York Mercantile Exchange energy-trading unit and two former
staff members were accused of funnelling deal details to a
commodity broker in return for meals and entertainment, reported
the Wall Street Journal. The exchange operator opted not to
agree to a potential settlement, according to people familiar
with the matter.
* Knight Capital Group Inc, which recently agreed to
be bought for $1.4 billion by Getco Holding Co, has struck a
deal to sell its credit-brokerage unit to Stifel Financial Corp
, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* French media group Vivendi SA is likely to close
a deal in the coming weeks to sell a stake in Brazilian telecoms
unit GVT, after getting the government's nod to close a deal
with DirecTV or a group of funds led by KKR & Co LP
, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Sunday.
* German industrial bellwether Siemens AG will
speed up efforts to exit or cut its 50 percent stake in its
telecom equipment joint venture with Finnish phone maker Nokia
, the Financial Times reported.
* Office Depot Inc said it received an offer earlier
this month from its partner in Mexico to buy the office-supply
company out of their joint venture, the Wall Street Journal
reported. But Office Depot instead pushed forward with a merger
with rival OfficeMax Inc and said it would now need that
company's approval before making a decision about the Mexican
unit, the report said.
* A group of investors plans to challenge German industrial
conglomerate Siemens AG's move to spin off its
lighting division Osram, valued at 2.3 billion euros ($3.03
billion), according to German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung, which did not say where it obtained the information.
* Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International may have
to write down more assets after writedowns helped to push the
bank into its first quarterly loss in the fourth quarter. "There
could be more writedowns in the first and second quarters,"
Chief Executive Herbert Stepic told Austria's Kurier newspaper.
* Private equity company Doughty Hanson is preparing to
float manufacturing group HellermannTyton, which it bought for
about 300 million pounds ($457.98 million) in 2005, according to
Sky News.
* American private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is
preparing to sweep up the historic Axminster Carpets business,
which will plunge into administration this week, the Sunday
Times reported.
* Cash-strapped infrastructure conglomerate GMR
Infrastructure Ltd has decided to exit its first
independent power project outside India by selling the entire 70
percent stake in its Singapore plant, popularly known as the
Island Power Project, the Economic Times reported.