Aug 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm MBK Partners has agreed to buy a 90
percent stake in ING's South Korean insurance unit for
1.63 trillion won ($1.46 billion), a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said Monday.
* German bank Hypo Real Estate (HRE) plans to start a
bidding process in the next few weeks to sell its public finance
specialist unit, Depfa, a person with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Sunday.
* BATS Global Markets Inc, the third-largest U.S.
stock exchange, is in advanced talks to merge with smaller rival
Direct Edge Holdings LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
* Alibaba Group is planning a management
structure that would allow its partners to nominate the board
and retain control over decision-making after it goes public,
the Hong Kong Economic Times (HKET) daily reported on Friday.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc put four senior technology
specialists on administrative leave after a trading glitch that
led to a flood of erroneous options trades, the Financial Times
reported, citing people familiar with the situation.