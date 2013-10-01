Oct 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Siemens is a possible bidder to buy a Greek
rolling stock operating company, a source close to the talks
said on Monday, making it the first major German company to take
an interest in the country's asset sales programme.
* Macquarie Group and a group led by non-bank
lender Pepper Australia made final, rival bids for assets with
an estimated net book value of A$1 billion ($935 million) that
Lloyd's Banking Group is selling in a global
restructuring, people familiar with the matter said.
* Some of the world's largest private equity firms have made
preliminary offers for Johnson & Johnson's Ortho
Clinical Diagnostics unit, which makes blood screening equipment
and laboratory blood tests and could fetch around $5 billion,
several people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Newmont Mining Corp the biggest gold miner in the
United States, has joined the race for Glencore Xstrata's
copper mining project in Peru, the Financial Times
reported in its Tuesday edition.