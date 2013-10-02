BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
Oct 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Cargill Inc, one of the world's leading cocoa traders, is in the final stages of a deal to buy Archer Daniels Midland Co's cocoa business, sources familiar with the situation said.
* The New York Attorney General plans to sue Wells Fargo & Co on Wednesday over failures to comply with the terms of the $26 billion national mortgage settlement, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* MoneyGram International Inc has decided to remain public after talks with private equity firms over a leveraged buyout did not result in an offer in line with its expectations, three people familiar with the matter said this week.
* America Movil SAB's plan to acquire Royal KPN NV has hit a snag over price disagreements, with the Dutch phone carrier's management holding out for a higher offer, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the discussions. ()
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.