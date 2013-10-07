Oct 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Airbus appeared close on Monday to winning its first jet order from Japan Airlines Co Ltd, breaking into the last major aviation market dominated by rival Boeing Co, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Private equity firm KKR & Co LP is nearing a deal to acquire lifting equipment company Crosby Group LLC for about $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* BlackBerry Ltd, on the block as its smartphone business struggles, is in talks with Cisco Systems, Google Inc and SAP about selling them all or parts of itself, several sources close to the matter said.

* Polish lender Alior, backed by the region's top insurer PZU, is interested in buying local rival BGZ from its Dutch parent Rabobank in a deal that could be worth some $1.2 billion, market sources told Reuters.

* Avaya Inc's private equity owners explored selling the telecommunications equipment company earlier this year, instead of taking it public, and had talks with Oracle Corp, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

* Spain's "bad bank" is about to start its biggest sale so far of land taken over from bailed-out lenders, as property prices in some of the countries worst hit by the euro zone crisis show signs of recovery. The Sareb agency, the government-backed vehicle known by its Spanish acronym, aims to put a package of about 80 plots of developed land up for auction, according to a source familiar with the matter.

* Russia's second-largest bank VTB has agreed to sell its stake of around 10 percent in Societe Generale's Russian unit Rosbank to the French bank, while SocGen will sell VTB a number of Russian assets, a source close to the deal said on Sunday.

* Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson's Paulson & Co and a number of other U.S. hedge funds are investing aggressively into Greece's struggling banking sector expecting it to turn a corner, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek and Chinese refiner Sinopec have approached Spanish oil company Repsol over its 4.7 billion euro ($6.4 billion) stake in Gas Natural, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Star manager Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Capital Management LLC is opening up its nine-month-old hedge fund to institutional investors, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is open to potential acquisitions in China, the head of the retailer's Asia division said on Saturday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

* The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority may require brokerage firms to carry insurance to cover the payment of arbitration awards to investors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.