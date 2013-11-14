Nov 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Buyout firms Apollo Global Management LLC and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP are interested in buying hospital operator Capella Healthcare from its private equity owner, according to several people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors LLC is exploring a sale of Medpace Inc that could fetch up to $1.2 billion just two years after it acquired the clinical research company, people familiar with the matter said.

* Crocs Inc, known for its colorful clogs, has hired investment bank Moelis & Co to explore strategic alternatives, including a leveraged buyout, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* U.S. tech giant Apple is under investigation in Milan for allegedly hiding more than 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) from Italian taxman, two judicial sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* The board of Alitalia approved a revised business plan, promising severe cost cuts to make the Italian airline more profitable, but its new strategy failed to convince top shareholder Air France-KLM. The Franco-Dutch group, which owns 25 percent of Alitalia, voted against the plan, a source close to the matter said.

* Network equipment maker Riverbed Technology Inc is currently not weighing a sale, two people with knowledge of the matter said, denying a media report that pushed up the technology company's stock earlier on Wednesday.

* Mobile messaging startup Snapchat rejected an acquisition offer from Facebook Inc that would have valued the company at $3 billion or more, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday.

* U.S. private equity fund Advent International will buy a minority stake in Colombia's Ocensa oil pipeline for $1.1 billion from Canadian oil firm Talisman Energy Inc, France's Total SA and Madrid-based Cepsa, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.