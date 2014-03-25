March 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* An initial public offering (IPO) by Danish ship fuel
supplier OW Bunker is fully subscribed throughout the price
range of 120-150 Danish crowns ($22.16-$27.70) per share, two
sources familiar with the matters said on Monday.
* Royal Bank of Scotland has held preliminary talks
over the possible sale of its U.S. retail business Citizens to
Sumitomo Mitsui, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
* Harbin Bank Co, a Chinese lender near the
nation's border with Russia, and its shareholders will raise
about $1.13 billion from a Hong Kong initial public offering,
Bloomberg reported citing two people with knowledge of the
matter. (link.reuters.com/hek87v)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
($1 = 5.4159 Danish Crowns)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)