March 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Baxter International Inc is exploring a sale of
its vaccines business, according to people familiar with the
matter, the latest healthcare company to look at divesting
non-core assets to focus on key strengths.
* Dish Network Corp Chief Executive Officer Charlie
Ergen recently contacted DirecTV CEO Mike White to
discuss a possible tie-up of the companies, Bloomberg reported,
citing sources familiar with the matter.
* French conglomerate Bouygues is searching for
additional investors to further improve its offer to buy its
larger French telecom rival Vivendi's SFR unit, two
people familiar with the situation said on
Wednesday.
* Texas power generator Energy Future Holdings Corp
is making a last ditch effort to reach a
debt-restructuring deal with creditors before it seeks
bankruptcy protection, the Wall Street Journal said, quoting
sources familiar with the matter.
* UK's health and fitness group The David Lloyd has begun
talks with the management of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness
to acquire around 20 percent stake in the company, the
Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge
of the development. (r.reuters.com/vab97v)
* Brookstone Inc, which sells consumer gadgets
ranging from travel electronics to massage chairs, is preparing
to file for bankruptcy protection as early as Sunday, with a
plan in place to be bought by another specialty retailer, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. (link.reuters.com/deb97v)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)