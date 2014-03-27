(Adds BYD Co)
March 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Baxter International Inc is exploring a sale of
its vaccines business, people familiar with the matter said.
Baxter is yet another example of large healthcare companies
seeking to sell or spin off smaller divisions so they can focus
on their mainstay products and allocate capital better.
* Warren Buffett-backed Chinese carmaker BYD Co Ltd
plans to sell new stocks worth as much as 20 percent
of its Hong Kong-listed shares, Bloomberg reported citing
unidentified sources.
* Dish Network Corp Chief Executive Charlie Ergen
recently contacted DirecTV CEO Mike White to discuss a
possible tie-up, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with
the matter.
* French conglomerate Bouygues SA is searching for
additional investors to further improve its offer to buy its
larger French telecom rival Vivendi SA's SFR unit, two
people familiar with the situation said on
Wednesday.
* Texas power generator Energy Future Holdings Corp
is making a last ditch effort to reach a
debt-restructuring deal with creditors before it seeks
bankruptcy protection, the Wall Street Journal said quoting
sources familiar with the matter.
* UK's health and fitness group The David Lloyd has begun
talks with the management of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness
to acquire around 20 percent stake in the company, the
Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge
of the development. The company is currently valued at 4.17
billion rupees ($69.35 million) (r.reuters.com/vab97v)
* Brookstone Inc, which sells consumer gadgets
ranging from travel electronics to massage chairs, is preparing
to file for bankruptcy protection as early as Sunday, with a
plan in place to be bought by another specialty retailer, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. (link.reuters.com/deb97v)
($1 = 60.1300 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)