(Adds Financial Products Group)

March 31 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Chinese business tycoon Yuan Yafei is in talks with British department store group House of Fraser regarding a bid that values the company at more than 450 million pounds ($749 million), according to a source familiar with the situation.

* Spanish builder and services company FCC will sign a 4.6 billion euros ($6.33 billion) refinancing deal with its bank creditors on Monday, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, one of the biggest such deals in Spain in recent years.

* Financial Products Group Co, a Japanese provider of leasing schemes that help companies defer taxes, will acquire a fund management company in the latest move to diversify its operations, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* India's micro irrigation company Jain Irrigation Systems is looking to sell a stake in its food-processing business to private equity funds to raise up to 6.10 billion rupees ($102.14 million) as it seeks to cut debt and boost growth. (r.reuters.com/qus97v)

* Suzlon Energy, world's seventh largest wind turbine manufacturer, is planning to sell shares in its German subsidiary Senvion SE to raise 100 billion rupees ($1.67 billion) by listing it on the London Stock Exchange. (r.reuters.com/bys97v)

* India's GMR Group wants to sell its stake in an aircraft maintenance facility at Hyderabad international airport and has appointed investment banker Rothschild India Pvt Ltd to look for buyers, Mint newspaper reported, citing three people close to the development.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7271 Euros) ($1 = 59.7225 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)