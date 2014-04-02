April 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp has talked with
several companies, including Apple Inc, on a possible
sale of its display chip design unit, a source familiar with the
situation said on Wednesday.
* Kyushu Electric Power Co is in talks with
state-owned Development Bank of Japan for a capital infusion, a
source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday,
making it the second utility this week to seek government
support.
* American Lawyer publisher ALM Media, which was once
controlled by Wall Street dealmaker Bruce Wasserstein, is
exploring a sale that could fetch more than $500 million, people
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Univar Inc, the largest chemicals distributor
in North America, is exploring an initial public offering that
could value the private equity owned company at more than $6
billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in the process of
selling its "designated market-maker" unit, people familiar with
the matter told the Financial Times on Tuesday.
* British private equity firm Terra Firma has
appointed Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank to
advise it on what to do with aircraft leasing firm Awas
, with possible options including a potential stock
market listing or complete sale, three people familiar with the
matter said
* Spanish online travel firm eDreams Odigeo IPO-ODIG.MC
could be valued at up to 1.075 billion euros ($1.5 billion)
after the company narrowed the price range of its Madrid initial
public offering (IPO) to 10-10.25 euros, sources said on
Tuesday.
* High-speed trading company Virtu Financial Inc will not
market its initial public offering until after April 20,
delaying the process from this week, people with knowledge of
the matter told Bloomberg.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)