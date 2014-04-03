April 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Spanish travel firm eDreams Odigeo is expected to price its initial public offering at 10.25 euros ($14.11) a share, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, valuing the company at 1.075 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

* China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Asia's biggest oil refiner, has picked Goldman Sachs Group Inc to help sell a stake in its retail assets, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd is considering a bid for Pioneer Investments, one of Europe's biggest money managers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp has talked with several companies, including Apple Inc, on a possible sale of its display chip design unit, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

* The initial public offering of Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, has been fully covered two days after it started, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

* Deutsche Bank is placing 30 million shares in German real estate group Gagfah at between 11.00 euros ($15.14) and 11.20 euros ($15.42) a share, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Buyout firm Freeman Spogli & Co and Bahrain-based investment company Investcorp have agreed to acquire Totes Isotoner Corp, the world's largest marketer of umbrellas, gloves and rainwear, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* The other shareholders in Czech energy group EPH are near an agreement to buy out investment group PPF's 40 percent stake in the company, which holds electricity, coal and gas assets in central Europe, two sources close to the matter said.

* Hungary's biggest bank OTP is moving closer to buying loss-making local rival MKB from German state-backed lender BayernLB, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

* National carrier Vietnam Airlines will conduct its initial public offering in September, a state-run newspaper reported on Thursday, later than the second quarter as initially planned.

* Flipkart and Myntra are close to a deal which could either be an acquisition by India's largest online retailer or a partnership between the two companies, the Economic Times reported, citing several people with knowledge of the developments. (r.reuters.com/tus28v)

* London's AIM-listed clean energy specialist Greenko is in talks with a few leading private equity investors, including KKR, for a $100 million investment, the Economic Times reported, citing multiple sources aware of the discussions. (r.reuters.com/nus28v)

* Israeli start-up Outbrain is seeking to raise $100 million in a U.S. initial public offering, which could value it at more than $1 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the deal. (link.reuters.com/mys28v)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.7263 Euros) (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)