March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
April 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* TPG Capital Management-backed IMS Health Holdings Inc's initial public offering was priced at $20 per share, a market source said, valuing the healthcare information company at about $6.64 billion.
* Aircraft leasing company GE Capital Aviation Services plans to raise about $700 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the plans.
* Boeing Inc is considering buying Mercury Systems Inc, a supplier of digital signal and image processing systems to the aerospace and defence industry, according to two people familiar with the matter.
* Generic drug maker Mylan Inc is looking to buy Swedish rival Meda AB in a deal that would create a $23 billion pharmaceutical company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* A number of foreign funds are vying to take over Spain's Deoleo SA, the world's top olive oil bottler with brands such as Carbonell, a source close to the deal said on Thursday, in a deal that has become highly politicised.
* Latino-focused channel NuvoTV is nearing a deal to buy Madison Square Garden Co's Fuse TV and may announce the deal on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
* Contract chipmaker Globalfoundries has emerged as the leading candidate to buy IBM Corp's semiconductor operations, edging out Intel Corp, the Wall Street Journal cited unidentified sources as saying on Thursday.
* Canadian asset management firm Brookefield Asset Management is seeking to acquire 100 percent stake in Unitech Corporate Parks , a London Stock Exchange-listed India-focussed real estate investment firm, the Economic Times reported, citing a person close to the development. (r.reuters.com/jyb38v)
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.