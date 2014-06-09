(Updates item on Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi)

The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's Singapore real estate company Frasers Centrepoint Ltd could raise as much as $358 million by listing a hospitality industry trust business in Singapore, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Tyson Foods Inc has prevailed over Pilgrim's Pride Corp in a bidding war for Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank is mulling taking a stake in German soccer club Borussia Dortmund , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

