June 12

* Imperial Tobacco Group Plc is evaluating a deal for assets likely to be divested from Reynolds American Inc and Lorillard Inc if the two U.S. tobacco companies proceed with a proposed combination, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity-owned chemical distributor Univar Inc is poised to select Deutsche Bank Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America Corp to lead an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

* German conglomerate Siemens is in talks with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on a possible joint bid for the energy assets of France's Alstom, a source close to Siemens told Reuters on Wednesday.

