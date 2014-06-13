June 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm American Securities LLC is looking to merge three of its auto parts manufacturing companies and take the combined company public at a valuation of around $4 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Indonesia's Pertamina aims to sell several cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in July, and is currently in discussion over exact loading dates, a person familiar with the matter said.

* Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are trying to beat a bid by U.S. conglomerate General Electric for Alstom with an offer that would focus on alliances with the French engineering group, sources said on Thursday.

* Canada's Talisman Energy Inc is reviewing its Asian oil and gas portfolio, valued at about $4 billion, which could lead to a partial or full sale, people familiar with the matter said.

* The initial public offering of Michaels Cos Inc, which has been planned for the last two years, will finally take place this summer, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Canada's Amaya Gaming Group, is near a deal to buy the parent of PokerStars, the world's largest poker website, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.

* Greece's fourth-biggest lender Alpha Bank is close to clinching a deal to buy Citibank's retail operations in Greece, two Greek banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

* The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating possible insider trading involving billionaire investor Carl Icahn, golfer Phil Mickelson and Las Vegas gambler William Walters, a source familiar with the matter said.

* The owner of Univision Communications Inc has recently held preliminary talks about selling the Spanish-language broadcaster with CBS Corp, Time Warner Inc and other media companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in talks to buy Encana Corp's Bighorn Properties in Alberta, Canada in a deal expected to be worth about $1.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* John Malone's Liberty Global Plc and Discovery Communications Inc are in discussions with the owners of Formula One to bridge a $1 billion gap in the valuation of the motor-racing series as they seek to buy a 49 percent stake, according to Bloomberg.

(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)