UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
June 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* A TPG Capital Management-led consortium has agreed to buy the property arm of Australian engineering services firm UGL Ltd for A$1.215 billion ($1.14 billion), a source told Reuters on Friday.
* Airbus Group and Safran are set to boost co-operation with a joint venture in space launchers, aiming to galvanize Europe's competitive response to U.S. low-cost rival SpaceX, people familiar with the matter said.
* Investment firm Affiliated Managers Group Inc has reached an in-principle agreement to buy a stake in hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw & Co LP from the estate of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.